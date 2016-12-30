Letter: Trump’s Twitter use doesn’t seem presidential

Finally under control, knowing that he eventually has every right after lambasting Democrats, Donald Trump seems to be somewhat restrained in recent weeks regarding his nonstop tweets. Is this the new way that presidents communicate with the public?
As long as he pivots to a more presidential tone, I see no problem with it. Unfortunately, some recent tweets don’t seem to be heading down that road. Not even in office yet and he has cost Boeing billions in stock, and some of his supporters threatened the union head in the Carrier deal after Trump voiced his presidential opinions via Twitter.
I would argue that these actions hardly seem presidential. But I am willing to give this a chance. After all, he isn’t even in office yet. The system of checks and balances remains in place. The majority who voted against him should accept the election results. That doesn’t mean we have to be happy about it. Peaceful protests and constitutional supervision are the best options moving forward.
Zane Brigslie, Richland
