Letter: I love my Yokes

I take offense when someone tries to make something out nothing, but I get more protective when it pertains to those I love.
I love my Yokes! The employees are professional, friendly and helpful. The food is fresh with a more than adequate selection. Why am I sharing all of these personal feelings?
I recently received an unsolicited suggestion in the mail sent by the United Food & Commercial Workers, Union Local 1439, stating “please do not shop at Yokes Fresh Market.” At least they said “please.” It appears their perceived beef was associated with Yokes purchasing Trading Company stores and requiring the employees to complete job applications.
I have been involved in three company takeovers. Each of these events required the same paperwork. No offense was taken, but there wasn’t someone making something out of nothing at all. Any successful business has a right to its own paperwork to back up its employee records.
Don’t let these bullying tactics keep you from patronizing Yokes. I am not alone in my sentiments; often a friend of mine will make a comment how fond they are of Yokes. Yokes serves our community well and I for one appreciate them.
Pam Wilson, West Richland
