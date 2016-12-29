Letter: Kennewick should follow its own rules about shoveling sidewalks

According to the city of Kennewick website (go2kennewick.com), homeowners and business owners are responsible for cleaning their sidewalks.
“Removal of snow from sidewalks along your home and business is a responsibility of all citizens,” the website reads. “The best time to shovel snow is immediately after it falls and before ice can begin to form. Make sure you shovel snow into your yard and not the street.”
So what about it, Kennewick? Are you (we the taxpayers) going to do this? As the city of Kennewick is the owner of Hansen Park (602 S. Columbia Center Blvd. — this can be verified at co.benton.wa.us), I expect the sidewalks adjacent to Columbia Center Boulevard at Hansen Park to be cleared in accordance with the above statement.
I, as a homeowner, am expected to clear the sidewalk in front of my property, even though the sidewalk is within the public right-of-way (not my property). So, what about it Kennewick — are we going to step up to the plate? Why am I expected to do what is right ,when the city that I live in will not do what is right?
Paul Anderson, Kennewick
