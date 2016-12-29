Letter: The holiday spirit is not dead

Due to the actions I observed from one young boy, I was compelled to write that the holiday spirit is not dead.
A young boy attended the Dec. 17 Kamiakin girls’ basketball game dressed in a Santa outfit. When he entered the gym, I commented to the friends next to me how cool that was to see. Little did I know that soon I would be observing this young man’s kindness and generosity.
During the game he made his way through the bleachers targeting other boys and girls, and would stop and pull a toy or treat out of his Santa sack to present to them. I was amazed by what I was seeing and the surprise on the recipients’ faces. I don’t know the reason for the Santa suit or the distribution of gifts; however, this young man should be commended for his actions and spreading of holiday cheer.
In a world where you are always reading about the bad things, it is nice to see that there are still some people who can change that story line.
Anthony Searls, Pasco
