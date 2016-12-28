Letter: Donald Trump is a somewhat good Democrat

If Donald Trump does, in fact, get Congress to enact a massive infrastructure program (without paying for it, of course), he will have given us Keynesian Democrats the most important plank in our (i.e. Hillary’s) economic platform.
We still cannot accept the idea of a thin-skinned, xenophobic, narcissistic, racist misogynist as our president, but after decent jobs are created for many left-out, left-behind factory and mine workers, they might recognize what they have put into the White House, and then, perhaps, in 2018 and 2020, they will undo some of the damage Trump has done, or hopes to do, to our basic values and constitutional rights.
Besides being a somewhat good Democrat, Mr. Trump is also a very bad Republican, certainly with respect to some current stated positions, which we know can change at any moment. He won votes by claiming he would destroy the NAFTA and TPP agreements. However, real Republicans in Congress won’t accept those anti-free-trade positions, so Trump will simply swing over to the Democratic stance and add demands that 1.) partners to these agreements accept worker rights and environmental constraints and 2.) provide appropriate assistance to American workers harmed by these agreements.
Thanks, Donald, but still not nearly good enough.
Martin Bensky, Richland
