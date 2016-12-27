Letter: How to amend the Electoral College

In presidential elections, each state shall directly, in such manner give to the popular vote winner thereof all of its number of electoral votes, equal to the whole number of senators and representatives to which the state may be entitled in the Congress to go to the presidential ticket getting the most votes in their state.
This simple change, or something similar, would create stability in mandating how the Electoral College votes are automatically cast per the popular vote in each state, not risking the potential corruption of pressuring/threatening an elector to change their vote against their state’s popular vote in the Electoral College.
It also stops from the liberal extreme the powers trying to circumvent the intent of the Constitution by having enough states to agree, that when combined can reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win in order to allocate all of their electoral votes per the national popular vote winner. It also protects from the conservative extreme of allocating electors one per congressional district in the United States.
In my opinion, this is a common-sense solution that all people for good honest government should support, which seemed to be the original intent anyway.
Lee Walter, West Richland
