Letter: More people should value lives of unborn children

I can only wonder what it was like to be black in the 1950s and 1960s. Segregation and lynching were acceptable, according to large masses of people. One could say that many viewed the black as ignorant and subhuman, their lives expendable based on racial discrimination. We now cringe at such historical treatment. People shake their heads at such unconscionable treatment and rationalization.
By analogy, wouldn’t you think that more people would value the life of a child still carried in the womb? Would you not think that any great spiritual leader, for example, Jesus, would have valued the life of the unborn, as well as those who have already come into the world around us? One of my great operations mentors once said to me, “Kurt, never make a non-conservative decision in the field.” By analogy, would it not be wise to ponder this advice before terminating the lives of those awaiting birth?
Kurt Lewis, Richland
Comments