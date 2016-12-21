Letter: Election bodes ill for democracy, freedom, future

One of the most interesting things about the past presidential election is how Trump is perceived by different people. From Trump’s own words and body language, many believe he is a misogynist, racist, mammon-worshipping, cruel, Hitler-like, anti-science ignoramus. He is also viewed as an unstable, psychopathic liar who likes to hurt people and loves fighting and war.
Others view Trump quite differently. I have asked many people what they think of Trump and why they support him. The answers I got were variable, but they were all disappointing and depressing, all indicating a lack of erudition, and I have lost faith in many people’s judgment and objectivity.
Another interesting thing about the election is the volume of fake news, lies, and misconceptions promulgated by social media, and also Fox News, which announced that Hillary was going to be indicted, which was a lie, though later retracted. Truth, facts, and the consensus of science did not seem to matter during this election, and that bodes ill for our democracy, our freedom and our future.
Gary F. Boothe, Pasco
