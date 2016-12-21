Letter: Lights have gone out in America with election

Hillary Clinton has over a three million vote lead over her opponent in popular votes and growing larger as all the votes are counted. No denying that she won by a very large margin. She should be president if there is any democracy left in the United States. Let’s hope there is.
This is no small margin of popular votes. It is a mandate for her to govern this country from the voters of this country. With this election, many lights appear to have gone out in America. We as a people need to stand up and demand democracy for all of us. Hillary was elected our president. She needs to be in the White House if there is any fairness left in our wonderful country.
Woodie Shipman, Kennewick
