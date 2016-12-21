Letter: Thanks to delivery people working long, cold hours

I just got a UPS delivery at 10 p.m. on a snowy night! I recently learned they have had to deliver up to midnight Christmas Eve. Last night in a snowstorm, the post office delivered packages to my door. I have seen them driving into the evening delivering mail in bad weather this week.
Shout out to these delivery people working long, cold hours to make sure everyone gets their holiday packages on time. I should also mention that my Herald has been waiting on my snowy doorstep every morning. Thank you to all for your extra effort.
Martha Mather, Richland
