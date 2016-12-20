Letter: ‘Pit’ in Richland is a place to define town’s character

We have an asset of an available space with excellent river view and a tie to our primary park and community area.
What Richland is missing is an area that encourages people to get out of their cars and wander shops. Think Boulder and think Pike Place. But in terms of creating a gather, wander, shop, and enjoy each other area. The stores will follow.
In the Tri-Cities, everything is drive there, buy it and go home. Where is our communal area? Where would a street musician ever set up? There’s no place to just enjoy the area while shopping.
Another apartment? That’s not town/community building. We suck up to the boat tourists. Build an enjoyment space for the locals.
This spot is more than just another spot to tuck a business. It’s a place to define the character of Richland. We already have a four-lane highway choking the city every afternoon. This is a tool to fight against that and create a feeling and character that makes me want to spend time, wander, eat, shop, be entertained. We need a soul. An identity.
John Thomas, Richland
