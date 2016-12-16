Letter: Thanks for roadside help from strangers

Thanks for roadside help from strangers
As a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements, I get the opportunity to meet all kinds of people and make their day a little better.
On Dec. 1, I made a bone-headed U-turn and ended up in deep sand on the side of the road in Pasco. I want to thank the woman who stopped to see if I was okay, the three boys who offered their assistance, the two gentlemen in the yellow truck who asked if I needed help, and the three gentlemen who used one of their vehicles and a tow rope to get my delivery van out of the sand. All of these people made my day better.
I realized that it doesn’t matter what age, race, gender you are, people can come together and help a little delivery driver on the side of the road. In times like these, it’s reassuring to know we will make it as a society. I want to thank all of those people again who stopped and helped me.
Kevin Hudgins, Richland
Comments