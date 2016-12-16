Letter: Apple Cup headline was salt in the wound

When I opened the newspaper the morning after the 2016 Apple Cup and saw the sports headline, “UW top Dawg in the Pac-12 North,” I thought someone delivered the Seattle Times to my house by mistake.
To my disappointment, it wasn’t a mistake. It was the Tri-City Herald, “Voice of the Mid-Columbia.” How is it that the “Voice of the Mid-Columbia” would publish a sports article on one of the biggest college rivalries in the state written by a Seattle-based reporter?
Being a lifetime Eastsider, the game was painful enough without waking up to that headline. Then to add salt to the wound the “Voice of the Mid-Columbia” publishes a Westsider’s article.
On a final note, Tim Booth’s reference to the trash talk is as unnecessary as the trash talk itself. That stuff has been going on for years. It has no place at the event and has no place in reporting.
Doug Hester, Kennewick
