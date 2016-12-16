Letter: Pasco police station opening delayed by bad management

I am writing in response to the recent article, “Pasco police station opening delayed again, months behind schedule,” (TCH, Nov. 26).
The article indicates that opening delays, lengthy code violations, and labor shortages are commonplace and typically occurring on projects throughout the region. This is not accurate and is offensive to the many members of the construction and design community that work hard as professionals to avoid them. Additionally, the subjects in the article may suggest to others that this is not a good time to construct — also not true, the strong economy has produced stronger firms capable of handling more work on time and within budget.
The majority of the time the building department and contractor have already discussed and resolved occupancy and code issues of this nature prior to final inspection ever being called in.
While quality labor is more difficult to find than in previous years, it is an issue being managed on projects across the area without impacting opening dates.
This project is behind because of poor performance of this project team and project-specific circumstances, and should not be viewed as an indicator of the industry as a whole.
Brandon Mayfield, Kennewick
Comments