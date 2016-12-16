Letter: Why is Trump’s predatory sexual behavior OK for the presidency?

Regarding the story, “Ex-pro athlete faces trial for comments to young girl … has pleaded innocent to one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes …” (TCH, Nov. 25) — Immoral, huh? What about the immoral behavior of Donald Trump?
It is mind-numbing, infuriating and beyond comprehension that millions of so-called Republican Christians think that Trump’s predatory sexual behavior is perfectly okay for the U.S. president. Trump is a self-avowed and unrepentant sexual predator who has raped children while attending his pedophile “friends” parties, violated the privacy of girls and women in Miss America contests, brags about sexually abusing women, lies about and threatens his accusers, offends and degrades women with his misogyny, and relegates women to a second-class citizenship if they do not meet his repulsive “rating” system.
He’s been married three times and has children with all three wives. He cheated on them all. Hmmm, I’m not sure this is the kind of “moral” behavior Christ had in mind, not to mention all of Trump’s other repugnant, self-serving, narcissistic, and sociopathic behavior. Unfortunately, that couldn’t be covered in 200 words or less.
Republican Christians, please biblically justify voting for such an immoral man to be our resident?
Melissa Souza, Pasco
