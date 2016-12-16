Letter: Erect a pendulum in Richland’s ‘pit’

We have again been told of unfolding plans for Richland’s infamous “pit.” Given our traffic and parking problems in that part of town, it sounds like just another hare-brained idea. I sense that many other Richland residents feel the same way — and the split vote of the City Council seemed to indicate those concerns.
I have a slightly different idea of what to do with the “pit.” Let’s have a local arts group erect a large, aesthetically pleasing pendulum in the “pit,” with proper landscaping. We could then advertise to the world that we have erected a monument to Edgar Allen Poe, The Pit and the Pendulum. I can just see the people flocking to Richland to see this attraction and leave their tourist dollars in our coffers. Of course, we would still have to deal with the traffic and parking — dang!
Richard A. Moen, Richland
