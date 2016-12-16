Letter: Tolerance as absolute value is return to the Old Testament

We citizens are being propagandized to change our value system. Instead of presentation of our integrity, Christian beliefs, and constitutional truths we are fed “tolerance” as an absolute value. It is a return to the Old Testament system, where “every man did as he thought able,” not as he should.
In addition our media is trying to force us to join the Euro system, where the elite rule and democratic values are unacceptable (the people are ruled). Constitutional government only works when just power of government comes from consent of all the people. Otherwise we get an administrative government. Many leaders here apparently feel we should change so they could be “somebody.”
Our educational system has failed miserably in properly teaching our kids integrity, the importance of our Constitution for preserving our freedoms or how to succeed in life. Many leaders are only aware of throwing money to construct schools as education. This is the source of much voter anger and the need to restore America. Political statements without correct action do not equal restoration. And that’s where we are. Much extracted from ‘Imprimis’, Oct. 2016, Vol. 45, #10.
James C. Langford, Richland
