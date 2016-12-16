Letter: Government shouldn’t pay for abortions

Abortion is not the solution, because the baby is not the problem.
First Amendment rights are skewed by Joy Rasch (“Abortion controls amount to religious dictatorship,” TCH, Nov. 15). Establishment of religion means the U.S. requires the president to be Wiccan, Christian, etc. Another issue is “God” is not Christian. Every religion except atheists believe in God. “One Nation under God” doesn’t mean “Jesus.” It can be Allah to a Muslim. Atheists are the only ones who could be offended.
It was mentioned that the “Constitution requires that everyone’s viewpoints must be respected.” Prove it; you can’t. It is wrong to enforce any Christian will go to jail. There are plenty of people who try to offend me and my views of Christianity. My view is that the Bible is true, but my understanding can be wrong. They don’t respect that.
I do believe abortion is murder. I do believe lust and lying is also a sin. What I object to is the government paying for the abortions. There is some truth to forcing morals in history. However, if your argument is true, then rape, murder, theft and lying under oath should be also removed from the laws because it came from the teaching of Christianity, but applies to others like Jews, Hindus, etc.
Walter Hammermeister, Hermiston
Comments