December 16, 2016 12:51 AM

Letter: Lecture by ‘Hamilton’ cast was self-righteous

Regarding the recent lecture by the cast of the Broadway musical Hamilton to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, it’s kind of hard to take seriously lectures about “diversity” and “safety” from a group which practices its own discrimination.

A casting notice posted by the play’s producers specifically sought “non-white” performers.

On the other hand, the self-righteous lecture combined with the ad does illustrate the fundamental nature of liberalism: Do as we say or we will punish you, while meanwhile we ourselves are exempt.

So does this mean Pence cannot apply to be a cast member?

Robert M. Winter, Richland

