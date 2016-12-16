Letter: Thanks to volunteers, donors for American Legion Thanksgiving dinner

On behalf of the American Legion Post 34, we would like to thank everyone who made Thanksgiving a great day for our veterans and their families.
The wonderful employees at McCurley Dealerships donated 40 turkey baskets that provided our low-income vets and their families a Thanksgiving dinner. Their kindness also allowed for over 150 veterans and their families to have a dinner at the Post on Thanksgiving. We would also like to thank all the Post members who donated food and turkeys, and volunteered to cook and provide the dinner on Thanksgiving.
Post 34 is very blessed to have friends like the McCurley employees and great members.
Wayne Hein, commander, American Legion Post 34, Kennewick
Nancy McKee, president, Auxiliary Unit 34
