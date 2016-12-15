Letter: Constitution was inspired by God

The Constitution was inspired by God. The men who wrote it were not perfect, but the document itself is perfect. These were men of God. They prayed over the Constitution. It represents all of us: Thirteen colonies at the time and now 50 states.
Some say because of slavery it does not represent them. But if you read it, the words are meant to keep us all free. The South wasn’t ready to give up slavery at the time. But Abraham Lincoln was inspired by God to right this wrong through the Emancipation Proclamation. Because of the Civil War, he was able to get the votes he needed from the North and force the South to give up its slaves when the war was won. If the Constitution did not exist, he would not have had the platform to free the slaves.
Over time, we have to be vigilant in fighting for the freedoms that are given to us in the Constitution. The right to vote, free speech, free press, the right to bear arms. As we study our Constitution, we will realize how fortunate we are to live in this beautiful sacred land of liberty.
Kim Spencer, Pasco
