December 14, 2016 2:52 AM

Letter: Please clear sidewalks in front of homes and businesses

In the Tri-Cities, we don’t receive snow regularly, but some years we do. May I please remind you of our responsibility to clear the sidewalk in front of our homes and businesses.

If the snow is not cleared, it turns into a treacherous, icy path. We clear the sidewalk for our neighbors and for school children. Have you noticed the sidewalks that have been shoveled are clear and dry the next day? When the snow has not been removed, it becomes icy the next day, forcing pedestrians to risk falling or walk in the street, another dangerous option.

Please, for the safety of others, clear your walk.

Pam Hedges, Richland

