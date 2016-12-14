Letter: Snake River dams must remain for the common good

It seems improbable that anyone would advocate tearing down those dams along the Snake River to save one species of fish. It is obvious what a horrific impact that would be to the Northwest. Those impacts have adequately been espoused, and all are legitimate arguments against the foolish notion of a tear down. They were built for a specific purpose, and have proved their worth far above their original intent.
To think of destroying those dams and reverting the river to its original uncontrolled condition makes no reasonable sense whatsoever. It is also beyond belief that a member of the court system would even think of putting that as an option to solve the salmon problem.
I certainly hope common sense prevails in this ongoing debate and determines those dams must remain for the good of the whole Northwest.
Neal D. Sternberg, Richland
