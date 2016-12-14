Letter: Pasco vote against religious freedom resolution was a temporary victory

The Nov. 21 vote in Pasco, 5-2 against the “religious freedom” measure, was no sweeping victory for the left.
Councilwoman Rebecca Francik opened with a motion to reject the proposal. Councilman Bob Hoffman, the measure’s author, was apparently unaware of 1 Timothy 2:12’s admonition, “do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man; she must be quiet.” Hoffman broke with the biblical Timothy and let Francik speak. Seemingly unable to look any of the attendees in the eyes, he cast a few biblical references into the unfriendly waters and retired awkwardly in silence.
Councilman Saul Martinez, who previously supported the resolution, did not have a change of heart or see the error in his ways. He concluded that “society isn’t ready” for his godly version of reality yet, and he “didn’t want to create division in the community.” What?! Too late Martinez. Didn’t you know that’s what your god does best? Have you read the Bible at all? (Mathew 10:35)
Make no mistake, these guys don’t take no for an answer. There will be much wailing and gnashing of teeth, but they’ll be back spreading the Christian love again soon.
