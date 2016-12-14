Letter: Put study money toward building new animal shelter

According to the TCH (Dec. 7), Pasco, Richland and Kennewick have agreed to spend $60,000 of taxpayer money “to determine if it makes sense to build a new shelter ... next to the current shelter.” The balance of the article proceeds to outline all of the problems with the current facility.
Why not put the $60,000 toward building the new facility, as it seems pretty clear that the answer to the study will be that it makes no sense to continue using the existing facility?
I would guess that a committee of concerned citizens, animal lovers, humane society and city staff could come up with as good a solution to the issue as a high-priced consultant will, and let the money be put to good use in a new facility.
Gerald Sorensen, Richland
Comments