Letter: Thomasson another sore loser whose favorite didn’t win the presidency

Dan Thomasson’s op-ed column, “Trump off to bad start with Bannon, Sessions” (TCH, Nov. 23), caught my eye. He attributed Bannon’s past as manager of the online “news” site, Breitbart, that appeals to white extremists and anti-Semites and therefore should be avoided.
To determine the truth for myself, I went to the Breitbart site to see if there were any truth to the charges. I found articles pertaining to Trump and his agenda; Angela Merkel and her plans to lead Germany; global warming causing deaths of reindeer; Iranian martyrs dying in Syria; Jim Brown (of football fame) backing Trump; and Trump making a phone call to the family of a slain policeman. In all, I didn’t see any extremist rants or anti-Semitic articles.
I thank Thomasson for pointing the finger at Breitbart’s online news service. Helps me balance my receiving and analyzing news that I usually get from the online sites including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. I will continue to monitor this site to see if it reverts to the accusations made by Thomasson. To me, Thomasson is another sore loser because his and the media’s favorite didn’t win the presidency.
Dan Suter, West Richland
