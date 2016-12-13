Letters to the Editor

December 13, 2016 2:21 AM

Letter: Compliments to Richland for winter wonderland

For Tri-Citians who have not recently driven down George Washington Way or Jadwin Ave. in Richland — after dark — you are missing a real holiday treat.

John Dam Plaza has been turned into a winter wonderland of holiday lights. The Richland city maintenance crew deserves a huge kudos to the excellent and artistic way they have colorfully placed lights around the entire plaza and the HAPO Community Stage, including a multitude of lights climbing up the trees.

Congratulations city of Richland!

Gary Petersen, Kennewick

