Letter: Compliments to Richland for winter wonderland

For Tri-Citians who have not recently driven down George Washington Way or Jadwin Ave. in Richland — after dark — you are missing a real holiday treat.
John Dam Plaza has been turned into a winter wonderland of holiday lights. The Richland city maintenance crew deserves a huge kudos to the excellent and artistic way they have colorfully placed lights around the entire plaza and the HAPO Community Stage, including a multitude of lights climbing up the trees.
Congratulations city of Richland!
Gary Petersen, Kennewick
