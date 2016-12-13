Letter: Need more information on KID election

As I read about the upcoming election for KID board members, I thought, “It sure would be nice if there was a resource to find out the background of the candidates, their views on the issues and why I should vote for them?”
It seems like in other elections, be it for U.S. president, city council or president of the PTA, we are able to hear their views on all things pertinent. It would really be helpful if the same consideration was given for this election, since we want to make sure all voices are heard, even the little guy (residential customers for example).
And if the candidates don’t want to provide that information, that would give me reason enough for a “no” vote.
Linnea Williams, Kennewick
Editor’s note: The Kennewick, Columbia and East Columbia Basin irrigation districts will hold board member elections Tuesday. For more information, go to bit.ly/KID_election_16.
Comments