Letter: Thanks to community for patience during Edison Street construction

I would like to take a moment to thank the residents of Kennewick and all the members of our extended community for your patience and support during the Edison Street traffic corridor construction project.
And to all the men and women who worked diligently throughout the design, inception and completion of the project — I extend my gratitude and thanks as well.
I realize the project made for a difficult commute, and was even more impactful on our local businesses and on our ability to support them.
With construction completed, it is time to stop back in, drive the corridor and certainly give your local leaders your insight and thoughts. The Edison project is one example of the many safety improvements under way in the city of Kennewick — one that integrates into current and future citywide projects designed to enhance safety, reduce accidents along our high traffic corridors, and improve traffic flow and congestion.
Again — my sincere thanks for everything you do in supporting our outstanding community. Happy holidays!
Matt Boehnke, councilman and passionate citizen, Kennewick
Comments