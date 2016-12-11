Letter: Rise of Trump a result of eroding freedoms

It’s been said from a wise sage that we have much to be thankful for as a nation and people. We have freedoms that most Third World countries haven’t thought of. We are able to travel freely from border to border, from sea to shining sea.
The tea party and the rise of Donald Trump are the direct result of those same freedoms being eroded by leaders and a government which, without almost no constraint, wants to control and regulate us into a Third World country.
Yes, we have much to be thankful for, but if we as a free people and sovereign nation don’t protect what we have from the dictates of those who have their own agenda and interest at heart, then we shall surely lose that which was granted us by a righteous God and Founding Fathers who gave of their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to give us what we have today.
Thank God indeed for what we have, but we must be reminded that freedom is not free, and that we must be ever watchful of those who would subvert the freedoms we have or turn us back into the slave nation that we so abhor.
Ben Cook, Kennewick
