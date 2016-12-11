Letter: Protect us from the press

Regarding your op-ed column entitled, “Protect freedom of the press” (TCH, Nov. 20), I would like to comment, “Protect us from the press.”
The press should not be free to slant the news to their way of thinking. We have seen that more and more recently. One way that is done is by not reporting stories that might adversely impact their darlings and conversely hammering stories that show their adversaries in a bad light. Obviously the press has been guilty of this trying to sway public opinion to their way of thinking.
A true free press is fair and does not favor one side against another. I hope the TCH will make this a practice of good journalism.
James Cheshire, Richland
Comments