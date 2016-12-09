Letter: American voters thought country was going in wrong direction

The opinion column by Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times (“Lies in the guise of news in the Trump era,” TCH, Nov. 15) was disappointing at best. In essence, he stated that the NY Times or its rival mainstream news services did not report information in far right-wing websites, etc.
Rather than give us this drivel, why not get out of the cubicle and research why 70 percent of American voters thought the country was going in the wrong direction? Trump seemed to carry working- and middle-class America. Why did the New York Times and others miss this election so terribly?
Americans were attracted to a message including security, education, jobs and religious freedom. Now is the time for us all to come together and give the Trump administration a chance to make America a better place.
Donald Havre, Richland
