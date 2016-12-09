Letter: Violence from the ‘peacemakers’ themselves

I am dismayed to see the amount of hate and violence coming from protesters regarding the 2016 election and Donald Trump victory. The right for citizens to peacefully protest has been abused immensely and is causing unnecessary problems within communities.
On Nov. 11, Fox News revealed images of vandalized cars and broken windows of businesses in Portland. The bottom line is that Trump is our president-elect and a fundamental principle in making peace is to first start by responding to the initial conflict with non-violent methods.
I respectfully disagree with the views of liberals and believe that they should also respectfully disagree with conservatives, rather than infringing on fellow citizens’ rights and safety. Law enforcement has more important matters to be focusing on. These violent protests are a major distraction and will not reverse the unwanted change for non-Trump supporters.
It is time to accept the outcome to some degree and start working to make America great again. No matter what set of views you support, we are all on one team and that team is America.
Shaina Ruppelius, Kennewick
Comments