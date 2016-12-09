Letter: Where is reporting on violence and harassment since election?

One outcome of the election has been a huge increase country-wide in episodes (hundreds in the weeks following the election) of violence and harassment against nonwhites, religious minorities, and those of nonbinary orientation. I’ve seen very little about it in the Herald.
Why is that? Is it not considered newsworthy? Is it not important in and of itself, let alone as a result of the inflammatory rhetoric of the Trump campaign? Is it being swept under the rug? Is there fear that it might incite similar violence in the Tri-Cities? Is it only important when it hits home, happening at a personal level to your own friends or family? It should matter to everyone, and it’s frightening to many people both locally and nationally.
I'd like to see information about it in my local newspaper, rather than having to rely solely on online national news sources. Surely reporting at least in summary about these events is more important than reporting every local car accident, every update on the unending litany of local trials, etc.
Only with accurate information can we call out the unacceptable bigotry in our country and try to improve all our lives.
Peggy Hamilton, Richland
