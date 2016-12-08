Letter: Where is outrage over fashion designers and Melania Trump?

Where is outrage over fashion designers and Melania Trump?
The Internet has many stories that high fashion designers will refuse to dress Melania Trump because they don’t like her husband. Where is the outrage over a retailer refusing service of their artistic creations to anyone, such as was touted in the Arlene’s Flowers case?
Why isn’t some representative of the Attorney General’s office threatening these designers to take away their business, as was the owner of Arlene’s Flowers? Are we going back to “the lunch counter era” here?
Just asking.
Mary Ely, Richland
