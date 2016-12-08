Letter: Worth the time to attend ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

You owe it to yourself to invest two hours of your time to attend the production of It’s a Wonderful Life by the Academy of Children’s Theatre in Richland. It’s being performed through Dec. 11.
These kids (and supporting adults) put their heart and soul into their productions. It’s all about the kids. Bringing out a hidden talent, or bringing them out of their shell. Very heartwarming and very satisfying to see kids excited about working together. The supporting adults are also to be commended for their time and talents.
It is very worth your time to attend. For more information, go to academyofchildrenstheatre.org
John and Lin Damrell, Richland
