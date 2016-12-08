Letter: Columnist endorsed misinformation about Trump’s Carrier deal

Regarding Martin Schram’s column, “Trump veers from wild accuser to promise keeper,” (TCH, Dec. 2), perhaps Schram reached the word limit on the editorial page, or more likely he has wholeheartedly endorsed the misinformation of president-elect Donald Trump.
Screaming to supporters at one of his feel-good rallies, Trump promised to let Carrier know if they try to move jobs to Mexico he will charge them 35 percent tax on anything they sell here in the U.S. He promised to stop the flow of jobs to Mexico with smart negotiation.
But even before the spit had dried on the mic, the Wall Street Journal reported that Carrier still plans to move 1,300 jobs to Mexico from two plants in Indiana, as vice president-elect Mike Pence, conveniently still governor of Indiana, waved a magic wand and handed Carrier $7 million of Indiana taxpayers’ money.
Those roughly 800 jobs Carrier says will stay turn out to be expensive. Kind of makes you wonder what else is in the deal and what incentives the next company is eyeing.
There’s your smart negotiation and promise keeper! Damn facts anyway.
Dwayne Widener, Kennewick
