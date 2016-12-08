Letter: Media functioned as propaganda arm of Democratic Party

I laughed when I read the Herald’s Nov. 30 editorial denouncing “fake news.” For the past eight years, the liberal media has been the major source of fake news! (Only 5 percent of the public trusts the media.)
Every day, the media praised Obama’s extreme left-wing agenda to “fundamentally transform” America and parroted the White House talking points. Rarely was Obama blamed, despite his many failures and scandals.
The past year, the media functioned as the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party, promoting Hillary Clinton and covering up her many acts of perjury and corruption.
Since the election, the media attack and criticize Trump on a daily basis, legitimize “snowflake” rent-a-mobs, and encourage divisive recount efforts.
The Herald claims it provides diverse columnists, yet the only diversity is from the far-left to the extreme-left edge of the political spectrum. Columns and cartoons in the Herald are routinely anti-Republican. The Herald endorsed Hillary (and previously Obama) in opposition to local voter preferences and should remove its banner of being the “Voice of the Mid-Columbia.”
The election was a complete refutation of Obama’s policies, a desire to rid politics of the Clinton family and a rejection of the liberal media’s bias.
Karl A. Hadley, Burbank
