Letter: Make sure to vote Dec. 13 in KID board election

Residential customers, Kennewick Irrigation District’s board election is Dec. 13. Vote in person on the 13th or by absentee ballot, available through the KID office.
KID currently has about 17,000 residential customers and 450 agriculture customers. The board is comprised of five individuals, four of whom have direct ties to the agriculture industry. So at least 80 percent of the board is associated/related to less than 5 percent of the customer base, leaving 95-plus percent of the customers with little to no representation.
Residential customers, who provide the majority of KID’s income, need to stand up and be represented. Sadly, the KID website only lists the candidates’ names, without any background information or profile/bio. The district manager, in the presence of the board’s vice president, stated they will only post information that is provided by the candidate (which is appropriate). This leaves it up to the voters to try and find out the candidates’ backgrounds and agendas for wanting to be on the board.
I happen to believe that no candidate should be accepted by KID without providing a profile/bio so voters know their position/agenda. In the meantime, please visit the KID website, mark your calendar for Dec. 13, and vote.
Michael Cochrane, Kennewick
