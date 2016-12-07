Letter: Battle between truth and deception

Our Constitution is inspired by God. It has for more than 250 years given us more freedoms than anywhere else in the world. In schools and colleges throughout the country, our children are being taught that the election process does not work, that the Constitution does not represent them and to be for America is somehow bad.
A friend of mind said, “In society, you see increasingly that good is called evil and evil good. We are being deceived in the most cunning ways, especially in academic and political arenas. It’s no wonder our youth are so confused and our nation’s Constitution is hanging by a thread. I do not wish to be a doomsdayer. I do wish to light a fire under others because I feel an urgency to move the truth. Together, let’s pass onto our children and future generations that wisdom and virtue that gives society honest leaders in many walks of life. By seeking and teaching truth and light, we are conquering the false philosophies of men. This will protect liberty so that the kingdom of God can prevail on Earth. This work we are doing is literally a battle between truth and deception.”
Kim Spencer, Pasco
