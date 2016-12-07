Letter: Senior citizens are punching bags

A few months ago, I wrote about the gauntlet of woe our family endured to get a drug prescription insurance plan for my disabled mother with COPD. It was a shocker to learn the government man was there to penalize you for not having an Rx insurance plan!
Now I get a letter from the insurance company, saying they are not going to cover Ma’s inhaler come this January! Holy smokes! Let’s kill off the seniors who need this inhaler, why don’t we?
The government man makes you pay SSA, have a health care plan, and soon to come a retirement plan. Why doesn’t government man regulate these insurance companies and drug companies like this, may I ask? We are all punching bags in this regard. What is particularly disturbing is when the punching bags are innocent senior citizens. Not right!
Joe Sterba, Richland
