Letter: Thanks to Richland VA clinic for helping my husband

On Oct. 16, my husband, O.D. Cooper, who is 97 years old and a World War II disabled veteran, fell at church. The next 10 days were a scary time, with three trips to the emergency room and two hospital stays. This fall caused a ligament to extend and damage his neck.
When I brought him home, the only place for him was in a recliner where his feet hung over and rest was impossible. While I was pondering my next step, I decided he needed a hospital bed. The week before the accident, he had an appointment with Andrew Hansen, his provider at the Richland VA clinic. At the end of that appointment, Mr. Hansen asked if there was any other service that he might need.
Remembering that, I called the Richland VA clinic. When I called the clinic, the person answering the phone was so kind and he transferred me to the nurse of Team Tango. I tearfully explained about my problem and what I thought I needed. She told me not to worry, that there was help available. That day and the next few days people called from the VA hospital telling of services that were available for my husband. What a wonderful feeling to know there were people who cared about us.
Without the Richland VA clinic’s reassurance, calming ways and guidance, I doubt that that man — of the greatest generation — would have been ready to return to his normal life.
Grace Cooper, Pasco
Comments