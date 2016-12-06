Letter: River trail in Howard Amon Park doesn’t need to be widened

There have been several proposals on Howard Amon Park in the past year.
To improve the uneven cement surface of the trail along the river for safety is a timely one that is welcome by all resident park users. The width of the current trail fits the size of Howard Amon Park just fine. There is no room to widen the trail in this narrow park. Had it widened, it would have turned Howard Amon into a makeshift flea market.
We do not need a bigger tent — a marketplace filled with vendors and food trucks — to replace a safe, tranquil and scenic park.
There would not be enough tax revenue to justify such expenditure or the financial burden on our taxpaying residents. We all know over the last few decades, Richland had its fair share of upturns and downturns.
Most park walkers, runners and bicyclists will embrace the idea of smoothing the current trail surface. Bicyclists can bike at safe speed, approximately 5 miles per hour, at many established park trails all over the country.
We like Howard Amon Park to be a proud and safe place that all enjoy going to for years to come.
Maron Wang, TC Sunday Runners, Richland
