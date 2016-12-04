Letter: Electorate selected Trump as best of a very poor choice

I am amazed at the op-ed columns you are running concerning the recent election. It is obvious your columnists just don’t get it. The electorate selected Trump because they believed he was the best of a very poor choice.
I just returned from Australia, where I was surprised to see their columnists did get it. While they did not care for Trump, they pointed out and I quote, “Trump got this far because the other candidates were so terrible. That is true of Hillary Clinton. She is a liar who as secretary of state helped to leave Libya a terrorists playground and Syria a smoking ruin. Her use of a private email server, and cover-up since, would leave someone less powerful in jail and her Clinton Foundation accepts huge donations from businessmen and foreign governments who then got Clinton’s deep attention as secretary of state.” Check out the Melbourne Herald Sun, Oct. 13 edition.
Ralph Curran, Richland
