Letter: Trump demonstrates lack of sensitivity and respect

Most Americans are fed up with partisan politics from both parties and tea party obstructionism, both of which have occurred at taxpayer expense. The result of this voter frustration is President-elect Donald Trump, who has demonstrated a lack of sensitivity and a lack of respect for just about everyone unless they are white, male and Christian.
What’s worse is his inability to think things through before reaching a conclusion on just about any subject. A lack of training in the sciences and engineering may explain why the “thought process” is so difficult for him. Reaching conclusions on issues that affect the nation/world which are sure to surface over the next four years need to be based on more than gut feel, knee-jerk reactions or instantaneous reactions to stimuli.
Let’s hope, and maybe pray, that our next president will have enough foresight to recognize the importance of surrounding himself with people capable of implementing a “thought process” on issues important to our nation and world.
Since Republicans will soon control both houses of Congress and the presidency, it will be difficult for Republicans to blame the Democrats when — not if — bad news comes along.
Carl Grando, West Richland
Comments