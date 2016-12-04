Letter: Stop giving credibility to Trump’s statements

One of the Herald’s front-page headlines in the Nov. 28 newspaper had me face palm to forehead. Please, stop giving credibility to Donald Trump’s statements.
“Trump assails recount push, says millions voted illegally” as a headline is a true statement, but at least throw in the truth that there is no evidence of illegal voting. The New York Times was able to do this by adding “citing no evidence.” Yes, the article goes on to state that, but plenty of readers are going to take the headline at face value, swallow it, and continue to repeat it.
Now, more than ever, we need the press to shine the light on truth, as much in the headline as in the story.
Phyllis Baxter, Richland
Comments