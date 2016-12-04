Letter: Name new Richland middle school after C.J. Mitchell

Regarding the new middle school naming in Richland (“Libby Middle School opening doors in August,” TCH, Nov. 23). All of my children went to Richland schools in the 1980s and 90s. So we are not outsiders, as some call non-Tri-Citians. I have a suggestion, naming this for a man who dedicated his life to the betterment of Richland — Mr. C.J. Mitchell.
He is a legend when it comes to historical issues, as he was the first black person to live in Richland. He rose in prominence in the sporting field, having attained several Hall of Fame inductions. He and his dear wife raised several quality children, one of whom is Judge Cameron Mitchell. C.J. was my mentor in collegiate baseball officiating. We also worked numerous basketball and softball tournaments. He was a pure gentleman on and off the field. I dare say no one would ever say otherwise.
This man left a lasting impression on thousands of students, athletes, coaches, administrators and media alike. His passing has left a void that will be extremely difficult to ever replace. A lasting tribute to this man’s legacy would be to name this school after him, and appropriately so.
Warren Caudle, Moses Lake
