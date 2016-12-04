Letter: Reduce stress on yourself to lessen holiday blues

As we approach the holidays, many are filled with the excitement and anticipation that comes with the holiday season. For some, however, the holidays bring about depression and anxiety known as the “holiday blues.”
People experience anxiety and depression around the holidays for a variety of reasons. Some of these reasons include unrealistic expectations, the reminder of a loss in one’s life, unresolved grief or trauma, and stress caused by finances and busy schedules. The symptoms of the holiday blues can manifest in headaches, anxiety, depression, fatigue, or simply feelings of sadness associated with holiday celebrations.
If you are experiencing the holiday blues, be sure to address the underlying cause of your depression or anxiety. Take care of yourself by approaching the holidays in a way that will make them less stressful for you. This might include setting a realistic budget, eating and drinking in moderation, planning ahead so that you do not overschedule yourself, not setting unrealistic expectations for yourself or family members, and taking time to focus on yourself.
The stress related to being a victim of crime can also bring on the holiday blues. For more information, call the Support, Advocacy and Resource Center at 509-374-5391.
Jessica Ramirez, Kennewick
Comments