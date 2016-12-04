Letter: Delusional to think Trump will unify country

After Trump’s conciliatory speech after the election, I had an idea: he could encourage the Republicans to start the process of confirming Obama’s Supreme Court nominee now, as a way to “bind the wounds.” It would show respect for Obama and the way our government is supposed to work.
This week, after hearing about the advisers and cabinet members Trump is lining up, I fear I was more delusional than reasonable to believe he meant to do anything to unify the country.
As a friend reminded me, this Supreme Court issue is up to Mitch McConnell. Could we get him to think about it?
Judith Loomis, Richland
