Letter: Thanksgiving editorial omitted reference to faith

Your Thanksgiving editorial, which gave a history lesson on the origin and significance of the national holiday, was bereft of any reference to faith or to the words of President Abraham Lincoln, who in 1863 proclaimed the day for the singular purpose of “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.”
Please share this information with your readers, so they will know that once upon a time the leaders of this nation publicly recognized the importance of God’s blessings for the people. We would do well to return to that faith.
John Trumbo, Kennewick
